Are You Spiritually Strong to Withstand the Global Worship of Satan?

Prophecy teachers have written for decades about a coming one-world religion before the end of the world. Many speculated it would be Catholicism. Others suggested it would be Islam. More recently, some prophecy teachers think it could be atheism. What if all of them are wrong? Rick and Doc present a more ominous possibility about a worldwide religion. Don’t miss this powerful End Time lesson.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/16/22
A hilarious gift idea for Christmas 2022! Order your Fauci Elf! https://tru.news/faucielf
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day
You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate or by calling 1-800-576-2116 or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.