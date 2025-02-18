© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
~iamken N7 Vaccine Zombie by Mike Adams the Health Ranger
Be entertained with this very powerful message. This is a message worthy of sharing because it is a way to wake people up to the fact of what is really going on. Share this message with children, parents, grandparents, family, friends, and the like. Also, check out Dan Wigington and his GeoEngineeringWatch over at TIO.today and follow that rabbit hole.
Others tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract
& Our Response Page:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html
The 2005 ADFM Project:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html