https://gettr.com/post/p2hzpk2136f
0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show
In the hearing, the Citigroup CEO hesitated to condemn things as simple as slavery and genocide happening in China.
在听证会上，这位花旗集团的首席执行官在谴责像中国发生的奴隶制和种族灭绝这样简单的事情时犹豫不决。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@realamvoice @stevegruber
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese
