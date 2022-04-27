Podcast Interview #003 - Shit Shooting 101 - Details of a Natural Law Republic Constitution

Released February 20, 2022.



In this conversation, I join Joshua Lee once again to go over details of a proposed new Constitution for a Natural Law Republic that would truly guarantee all individuals in society personal sovereignty and a system in which all power is restored to the individual. This is a system in which there is NO top-down power paradigm and others imposing their will upon the masses because of illusory "authority."



If we ever wish to be free in this world, we need to think OUTSIDE of the box and proverbial cages which have enslaved humanity for millennia. The proposed system abolished "government" anywhere in the world where the PEOPLE wish to reclaim power and responsibility for their own lives and live in peaceful coexistence with one another. Understanding the power of Natural Law is the key to freeing humanity from the prisons which have been built around them for generation with their own energy and wealth. It is time to BREAK FREE!!!