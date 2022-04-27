© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Podcast Interview #003 - Shit Shooting 101 - Details of a Natural Law Republic Constitution
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • April 27, 2022
Released February 20, 2022.
In this conversation, I join Joshua Lee once again to go over details of a proposed new Constitution for a Natural Law Republic that would truly guarantee all individuals in society personal sovereignty and a system in which all power is restored to the individual. This is a system in which there is NO top-down power paradigm and others imposing their will upon the masses because of illusory "authority."
If we ever wish to be free in this world, we need to think OUTSIDE of the box and proverbial cages which have enslaved humanity for millennia. The proposed system abolished "government" anywhere in the world where the PEOPLE wish to reclaim power and responsibility for their own lives and live in peaceful coexistence with one another. Understanding the power of Natural Law is the key to freeing humanity from the prisons which have been built around them for generation with their own energy and wealth. It is time to BREAK FREE!!!
In this conversation, I join Joshua Lee once again to go over details of a proposed new Constitution for a Natural Law Republic that would truly guarantee all individuals in society personal sovereignty and a system in which all power is restored to the individual. This is a system in which there is NO top-down power paradigm and others imposing their will upon the masses because of illusory "authority."
If we ever wish to be free in this world, we need to think OUTSIDE of the box and proverbial cages which have enslaved humanity for millennia. The proposed system abolished "government" anywhere in the world where the PEOPLE wish to reclaim power and responsibility for their own lives and live in peaceful coexistence with one another. Understanding the power of Natural Law is the key to freeing humanity from the prisons which have been built around them for generation with their own energy and wealth. It is time to BREAK FREE!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.