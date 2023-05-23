In the US, a truck rammed the gates of the White House at night
According to media reports, the driver was detained, and a flag with a swastika was found in his cab. The reasons for his actions are being investigated.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.