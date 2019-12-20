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How to stop the corrupt Adult ESL program in Framingham
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9 views • December 20, 2019
Adult ESL is a corrupt program that is causing havoc in My City because it brings in Illegal Aliens with their children and those children come into the schools costing us MILLIONS. The figure for the cost of educating children in the Framingham public schools NOW is about $17,000 not the low ball figure mentioned in this slightly dated video...
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