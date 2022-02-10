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UK COMMON LAW AT WORK - GAS, ELECTRIC AND WATER ARE FREE TO DOMESTIC CUSTOMERS
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43 views • February 10, 2022
IF YOU DIDNT KNOW YOU DO NOW so do something about it RedPillWorld did years and years ago.
The Common Law Court has created an International database for all living men and women. By submitting a declaration for your birth, you have confirmed that you exist.
Currently, the only existing record for you is a legal fiction which the state has attached to you; this means that you fall under their rules. By recording your birth with the Common Law Court, you now have an option, you can remain under the statutory system and rules or stand under the authority and jurisdiction of the Common Law Court.
There is no charge for recording any information with the Common Law Court.
Register your birth certificate
The Common Law Court has created an International database for all living men and women. By submitting a declaration for your birth, you have confirmed that you exist.
Currently, the only existing record for you is a legal fiction which the state has attached to you; this means that you fall under their rules. By recording your birth with the Common Law Court, you now have an option, you can remain under the statutory system and rules or stand under the authority and jurisdiction of the Common Law Court.
There is no charge for recording any information with the Common Law Court.
Register your birth certificate
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