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Some INTEL
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191 views • February 16, 2021
This is were Charlie Ward is getting much information which then is passed to Mel K,Gene decode,cirstnw -ink'd social,Charlie freak etc etc
She is correct on much
Med beds
Gold Standard
some arrest
MEDICAL MAFIA
but will not agree with the Queen being gone and Nesara just yet.
She is correct on much
Med beds
Gold Standard
some arrest
MEDICAL MAFIA
but will not agree with the Queen being gone and Nesara just yet.
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