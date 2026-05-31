STIs - Risk and Elimination

Make Love Not War! Free Love!

Two slogans that sound good, don’t they? Doesn’t everybody prefer love over war? After all, God is love.

What is love anyway? Is love outgoing concern for others? Or is love self-centered and focused only on what feels good to us at the moment.

Is the phrase “to love” different than the phrase “make love”?

Making love is a sexual act that quite often has nothing to do with love. And just as often is a totally self-centered act that defies the commandment of God.

Are there any consequences to committing sexual acts outside of marriage and with multiple partners? Have you ever heard of STIs? STIs are Sexually Transmitted Infections. STIs never happen within a marriage between two people that have been true to each other from the beginning. STIs are ALWAYS the result of sex with multiple partners and are reported by the Center for Disease Control to occur in a higher percentage of homosexual men.

Does making love in the sexual sense sound good? Does a green discharge from the sexual organ sound just as good. That green discharge is the symptom of an STI known as gonorrhea. “Making Love” is the same as “Making STIs”.

“Making Love” is reaching epidemic levels. STIs are also reaching epidemic levels. Coincidence? Not a chance.

Did you know that your unborn baby can get the same STI you have? Free love isn’t so free anymore, is it?

What does God have to say about His commandments, obedience, “free love”, and disease?

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth on the love of God and the curse of STIs.

Read the full article to this video titled “STDs gonorrhea and syphilis hit record levels in Europe” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/stds-gonorrhoea-and-syphilis-hit-record-levels-in-europe/