WHAT IS in the so-called COVID-19 “VACCINES” ? [PART 01] EVIDENCE of a GLOBAL CRIME !!!

DOWNLOAD DAVID'S REPORT @ https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/52/96

International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research

La Quinta Columna International

David A. Hughes, PhD @ University of Lincoln





Keywords: COVID-19 vaccines, electron microscopy, foreign biological entities, nanotechnology, Nuremberg violations, self-assembling components, undisclosed metallic components,violations ofinformed consent





Between July 2021 and August 2022, evidence of undisclosed ingredients in the COVID-19 “vaccines”was publishedby at least 26 researchers/research teams in 16 different countries across five continents using spectroscopic and microscopic analysis. Despiteoperating largely independently of one another, their findings are remarkably similar and highlight the clear and present danger that the world’s population has been lied to regarding the contents of the COVID-19 “vaccines”.

This raises grave questions about the true purpose of the dangerous experimental injections that have so far been shot into 5.33 billion people (over two thirds of the human race), including children, apparently without their informed consent regarding the contents.

Surprise findings include sharp-edged geometric structures, fibrous or tube-like structures, crystalline formations, “microbubbles”,and possible self-assembling nanotechnology.The blood of people who have received one or more COVID-19 “vaccines”appears, in case after case, to contain foreign bodies and to be seriously degraded, with red blood cells typically in Rouleaux formation.





Taken together, these 26 studies make a powerful case for the full force of scientific investigation to be brought to bear on the COVID-19 “vaccine” contents. If the findings of these 26 studies are confirmed, then the political implications are nothing short of revolutionary: a global crime against humanity has been committed, in which every government, every regulator, every establishment media organization, and all the professions have been complicit...

