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X22 Report B 11. 15. 21.
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180 views • November 16, 2021
Ep. 2628b - Harvest Has Been Prepared & Soon Be Delivered To The Public, Discovery, Stage Is Set
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The [DS] is desperate, they are going after Bannon and they just trapped themselves in a new precedent, plus SB now gets to see it all via discovery. The stage is now being set to remove [JB], the fake news is in the process of building this up with the narrative that the [KH] and [JB] are in a feud at the same time email from [HB] laptop are released that talk about [JB] having dementia. The harvest is prepared and will soon be delivered to the public.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is desperate, they are going after Bannon and they just trapped themselves in a new precedent, plus SB now gets to see it all via discovery. The stage is now being set to remove [JB], the fake news is in the process of building this up with the narrative that the [KH] and [JB] are in a feud at the same time email from [HB] laptop are released that talk about [JB] having dementia. The harvest is prepared and will soon be delivered to the public.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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