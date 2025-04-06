Removing immunity from vaccine pesticides and herbicide makers

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Miste Karlfeldt: Herbicide and pesticide makers. So why should we not grant immunity to not only vaccine makers, but pesticide makers, or herbicide makers? Why is that a bad thing?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Because, number one, it's the American way. You're liable for your product. And when Fauci and pharma went to Ronald Reagan, when the injuries from the DTP shot and the TTAP shot were building up. DTP at the time you left, the DNA, mRNA and protein pertussis components...

Judy Mikovits, PhD - March 2025

