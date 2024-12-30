God Gave me Two Important Dreams 12/30/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan share some of his dreams where God spoke to him about Sport Stadiums and the ministry God has intended for him to have. Then he shares two new dreams he got in the last week about where their ministry is heading to.
00:00 – Thousands of Souls
04:37 – The Sword and the Paper
07:14 – Sport Stadiums
13:41 – New Dream
15:27 – Rent an Office
20:34 – Leslie Johnson Prophecies
23:00 – Money to Drill Promised
27:05 – Joseph’s Kitchen
