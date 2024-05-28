"More Students Can't Pass A Basic Civics Test"

This new video report looks at U.S. civics testing, and why more students are receiving failing scores. I'll look at how this is happening, and reveal some expert's ideas on how to improve civics education in our schools. Civics and history knowledge are essential in promoting our American government, and attempting to ensure our freedoms and Constitutional rights will continue on. My new program, "More US Students Can't Pass A Basic Civics Test."
