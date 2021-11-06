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NWO: Agenda 21 and depopulation of the world (1)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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42 views • November 06, 2021
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

The elites led by the Vatican beast are inspired by satan to control and destroy God’s most precious creation, the human race.

Agenda 21 is an action plan of the United Nations (UN) with regards to sustainable development, which, according to several experts on the matter, has the objective to the control of the masses under the auspice of the soon coming one world government. This one world government will be led by the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, which is under satan's influence.

Satan is behind this plan and is using his main human agent, the antichrist pope, to push forward globalist ideals under common objectives including sustainable development and common perils such as “climate change” as a means to control the masses and enforce his mark of enforced Sunday observance.

Please watch the mark of the beast videos on this channel or on my Mark of the Vatican beast YouTube channel.
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fathergodholy spiritjesus christworldyeshuanwoagenda 21sonelohimgodheadworld depopulation
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