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Morning Qoffee | Live with Andrea & Vince | May 13, 2022
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Morning Qoffee | Live with Andrea & Vince | May 13, 2022
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This is a show where we bring you the Financial, US, World and other news of the day every morning M-F.
Recaps and links to everything we talk about are available on redpills.tv
Support The Redpill Project Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At www.redpills.tv
Get Even Lower Prices! Use Promo Code: RPP at Redpill.tv/MyPillow
My Patriot Supply Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes redpills.tv/patriot
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