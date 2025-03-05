BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Parash 020 Tetzaveh - Command





Theme & Message – The focus of this portion of the Torah is the God who is holy. The God of the Israelites is first and foremost holy. In order to worship Him and in order to draw near to Him we must be willing to follow His instructions without deviation, variation and without question. The excellence of our Lord demands that we serve with excellence. The work of serving the King of Kings requires skill and wisdom. Not just any servant can serve inside the master’s house. Some servants work in the stables, some work in the fields, yet there are those who are skilled and trusted enough to work inside the house. There is no shame to be a servant of any kind in the master’s kingdom. However, the high honor of serving closest to the King is reserved for those who are willing to do the work preparing and sharpening their gifts and skills for the very hour they are called to serve inside the chambers of our King. The benefit of this obedience and high level of skill is to be able to be with our Lord and dwell with him intimately. We can then be his priests, his representatives on this earth. We will be given knowledge, power and wisdom to minister to the people on His behalf.





