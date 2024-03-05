Off Leash with Erik Prince | Iran gets its wish as war continues to expand across the Middle East
Mar 5, 2024 - As only he can do, Erik provides an update on the conflict in the Middle East as Israel continues to flush out Hamas from southern Gaza, the Houthis continue their piracy in the Red Sea, and Iran gets its wish to expand the conflict as attacks against U.S. positions in Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Bahrain, and on the sea continue through their proxies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsSEI2raNes
