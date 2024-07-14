BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Food For Thought About The Dark
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • 9 months ago

This video is about the dark I mean the dark of night and if you're not prepared for absolute Darkness then I advise you to start doing something about it. I was staying at my sisters old house in the countryside where there are no street lights and on this particular night there was no Moonlight there was no life outside and I went to the toilet and couldn't find my way back to my bed and I'm walking around the house where I had to follow the wall with my fingertips to get to a light switch and when I switched it on I didn't know how I got there. So look into getting around in absolute Darkness without a light I forgot my phone and I had a torch under the bed and I forgot to take that.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1089493738 

Click To See My Books

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00B8772MS/allbooks?

Keywords
dark of nightgetting lost in the darkin your home
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy