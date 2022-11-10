Biblical Parenting

Children are a blessing from God. Yet, in this era of split, mixed, and broken homes, parents can feel helpless trying to positively affect the lives of their children. While it is easier to do this when the children are in your home, be of good courage! You still have the power to positively empower their lives. In this study, we will cover key concepts and principles given to us by God that will give us the tools to allow our Children to have the best opportunity for success in life and with God. #Parenting #Kids #Children #Fatherhood #Motherhood #Family

