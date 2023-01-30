1yr ago Jan 29th 2022 Ottawa Canada PT2 Freedom Convoy 2022 Tens of Thousand Protesting COVID Mandates
Ottawalkshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6a_sWKRQOc
LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage: Freedom Convoy 2022 - Parliament Hill - Saturday Jan 29 pt 3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.