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THE INTERNET OF THINGS HAS BEEN PROGRAMMED BADLY.
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10 views • August 29, 2021
I am wirelessly linked to the internet of living things and I believe that pre-programmed algorithms are being used to hurt those who are wirelessly connected to it against their wills and without their permission. The staff who work within the wireless internet of living things control system are cruel and intolerant and sometimes they appear to be wirelessly controlled themselves by another wireless control system which in turn may also be wirelessly controlled by those at the top of the chain of command of wireless control on earth who I believe are dark Luciferians.
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