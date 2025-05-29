Time Out: Pastor Ed Brady (29 May 2025)

Pastor Ed Brady, who's shows "Country Gospel" & "SonRise" are carried by the Truth Be Told Radio Network. joins Kevin Gallagher on this week's edition of Time Out With Kevin Gallagher.

Pastor Brady's shows are carried on some 300+ other radio stations world wide.

Discussed on the show is biblical ways of dealing with various strong emotions.

⁠⁠⁠www.truthbetoldnetwork.org⁠⁠⁠

https://edbradyradio.com/