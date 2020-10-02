© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
T. MMS: Purifying Water with Chlorine Dioxide. How many drops and how dirty is the water?
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
1024 views • October 02, 2020
Here are the steps:
Step 1: Run the water through a cloth to filter any larger solids out (if needed)
Step 2: Activate MMS drops and wait 20-30 seconds
Step 3: Add an ounce or more of water to slow down the activation
Step 4: Add the MMS to the water
Step 5: Mix, the purified water as best as you can for 5 - 30 seconds
Step 6: Wait about 30 minutes or more before drinking it
Here is the spreadsheet with information on how many drops needed (Water Purification Tab):
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Step 1: Run the water through a cloth to filter any larger solids out (if needed)
Step 2: Activate MMS drops and wait 20-30 seconds
Step 3: Add an ounce or more of water to slow down the activation
Step 4: Add the MMS to the water
Step 5: Mix, the purified water as best as you can for 5 - 30 seconds
Step 6: Wait about 30 minutes or more before drinking it
Here is the spreadsheet with information on how many drops needed (Water Purification Tab):
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.