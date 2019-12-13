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🔴Home Depot - I Belive You 😎
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137 views • December 13, 2019
Home Depot Inc. executives claim organized criminals fueled by the opioid epidemic are stealing millions of dollars worth of goods from retailers and storing them in warehouses.
The thefts, referred to as 'shrink' by retailers, has become so pervasive that it will effectively narrow the company's operating profits next year.
'This is happening everywhere in retail. We think this ties to the opioid crisis, but we’re not positive about that,' Chief Executive Craig Menear said during a meeting with investors and analysts.
The thefts, referred to as 'shrink' by retailers, has become so pervasive that it will effectively narrow the company's operating profits next year.
'This is happening everywhere in retail. We think this ties to the opioid crisis, but we’re not positive about that,' Chief Executive Craig Menear said during a meeting with investors and analysts.
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