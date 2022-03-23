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Dr. Lee Merritt | U.S. Losing WW III Amid Injection Devastation - March 23, 2022
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Dr. Lee Merritt | U.S. Losing WW III Amid Injection Devastation
March 23, 2022. World War III has already started and the United States is losing due to the government-controlled mass Covid "vaccination" program that is devastating and will eventually decimate the health of Americans and especially critical sectors such as military, healthcare and law enforcement, warned Dr. Lee Merritt in this explosive interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Already, mortality rates are skyrocketing across the country. And it is going to get worse, warns the prominent medical doctors who have studied biological warfare and were among the first doctors to sound the alarm about the dangers of the Covid injections. However, there are some things that victims of these injections can do to try to mitigate the damage, and Dr. Merritt has listed them on her website.
First TNA video with Dr. Merritt:
Dr. Lee Merritt MD | COVID-19 Therapeutics and Vaccines
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/h9P88jnkzNdUInt - Kristall 15 Mar 2021
Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag - Prashant Pradhan et al. https://medicalveritas.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pradham-et-al-Coronavirus-HIV-paper.pdf - Prashant Pradhan.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://thenewamerican.com/dr-merritt-u-s-losing-wwiii-amid-injection-devastation/ -
Dr. Lee Merritt | U.S. Losing WW III Amid Injection Devastation - March 23, 2022
Dr Lee Merritt, US Losing WW III Amid Injection Devastation, The New American, TNA, Alex Newman, March 23 2022
March 23, 2022. World War III has already started and the United States is losing due to the government-controlled mass Covid "vaccination" program that is devastating and will eventually decimate the health of Americans and especially critical sectors such as military, healthcare and law enforcement, warned Dr. Lee Merritt in this explosive interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Already, mortality rates are skyrocketing across the country. And it is going to get worse, warns the prominent medical doctors who have studied biological warfare and were among the first doctors to sound the alarm about the dangers of the Covid injections. However, there are some things that victims of these injections can do to try to mitigate the damage, and Dr. Merritt has listed them on her website.
First TNA video with Dr. Merritt:
Dr. Lee Merritt MD | COVID-19 Therapeutics and Vaccines
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/h9P88jnkzNdUInt - Kristall 15 Mar 2021
Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag - Prashant Pradhan et al. https://medicalveritas.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pradham-et-al-Coronavirus-HIV-paper.pdf - Prashant Pradhan.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://thenewamerican.com/dr-merritt-u-s-losing-wwiii-amid-injection-devastation/ -
Dr. Lee Merritt | U.S. Losing WW III Amid Injection Devastation - March 23, 2022
Dr Lee Merritt, US Losing WW III Amid Injection Devastation, The New American, TNA, Alex Newman, March 23 2022
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