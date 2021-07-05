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A MESSAGE TO THE WORLD: SOUTH AFRICA
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241 views • July 05, 2021
This South African is bringing his government to court through the constitutional court to lay the gauntlet down.
We must all do this. This is true for every one of our nations of the world. Please share to get the word out for him...and all of us.
We all have to stand. We have no choice. Stand up. Its here. Fight.
We must all do this. This is true for every one of our nations of the world. Please share to get the word out for him...and all of us.
We all have to stand. We have no choice. Stand up. Its here. Fight.
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