Depopulation Claims Examined, an interview with Mel K

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How are automation, artificial intelligence, and population trends connected in today's debates? The latest interview explores perspectives on historical events, technological change, and claims about long-term population policies. Whether you agree or disagree, the conversation raises questions about the future of society, governance, and innovation. Watch the full interview to hear the discussion, examine the arguments presented, and draw your own conclusions.
#ArtificialIntelligence #FutureOfWork #History #GlobalAffairs #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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