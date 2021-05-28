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DOOM 2016 REVIEW
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0 view • May 28, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3297/doom-2016-review
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3297-doom-2016-review
OK, so Doom 2016 has been released, so roll out your caffeinated IV drip, get your eye drops and get ready to not go to the bathroom - or even blink - until the sun rises tomorrow, at which point your eyes will be so bloodshot you'll think you're still on Mars anyway.
Over the past decade or two, there has been a somewhat depressing theme in first-person shooters, which is the attempt to build some sort of plot around the mindless kaleidoscopic pixel mayhem that originated the genre. Characters have been given back stories, family relationships, neuroses, sex drives, romance and, heaven help us, some sort of conscience...
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3297-doom-2016-review
OK, so Doom 2016 has been released, so roll out your caffeinated IV drip, get your eye drops and get ready to not go to the bathroom - or even blink - until the sun rises tomorrow, at which point your eyes will be so bloodshot you'll think you're still on Mars anyway.
Over the past decade or two, there has been a somewhat depressing theme in first-person shooters, which is the attempt to build some sort of plot around the mindless kaleidoscopic pixel mayhem that originated the genre. Characters have been given back stories, family relationships, neuroses, sex drives, romance and, heaven help us, some sort of conscience...
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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