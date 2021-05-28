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DOOM 2016 REVIEW
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3297/doom-2016-review
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3297-doom-2016-review

OK, so Doom 2016 has been released, so roll out your caffeinated IV drip, get your eye drops and get ready to not go to the bathroom - or even blink - until the sun rises tomorrow, at which point your eyes will be so bloodshot you'll think you're still on Mars anyway.

Over the past decade or two, there has been a somewhat depressing theme in first-person shooters, which is the attempt to build some sort of plot around the mindless kaleidoscopic pixel mayhem that originated the genre. Characters have been given back stories, family relationships, neuroses, sex drives, romance and, heaven help us, some sort of conscience...

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