AFL champion Matt Rendell (64) dies after suffering a heart attack while walking his dog (Jun'23)

Former AFL champion Matt Rendell in critical condition after suffering a heart attack
The 64-year-old collapsed while walking his dog.
Family confirms death of former AFL champion Matt Rendell aged 64
He suffered a heart attack while walking his dog and did not regain consciousness.
The AFL world is in mourning after the death of former Fitzroy champion and high-profile recruiter Matt Rendell.
The 64-year-old suffered a heart attack while walking his dog was on the weekend and was rushed to hospital where he was put on life support.
On Wednesday the family confirmed Rendell had died.
“It is with great sadness that I am releasing this statement in regards to the condition of Matthew Rendell,” the family.
