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GLOBAL COVER-UP_ THEY'VE MURDERED THOUSANDS - AND WE'RE SUING FOR TRUTH -- Thomas Renz
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150 views • July 30, 2021
Attorney Tom Renz is a champion for truth who is standing up for all of us. They have murdered thousands of people, quite possibly more than 45,000 according to a government whistleblower - and Tom along with America's Frontline Doctors is suing to uncover the truth about this horrific crime.
https://renz-law.com/
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