🚨Prof Jeffrey Sachs explains: CIA/Mossad regime-change playbook unfolding in Iran

🚨 Professor Jeffrey Sachs explains the CIA/Mossad regime-change playbook unfolding in Iran

Sachs calls it a "well-known, illegal, immoral operation" to oust governments, leading to mass casualties, economic destruction, and prolonged wars costing trillions.

📹 Create chaos → push people into streets → provoke bloodshed → call it "protecting democracy"

Adding from late last night: US Navy reconnaissance drone conducts flight along Iranian border

A US Navy MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone flew a prolonged mission along Iran’s border over the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, according to real-time flight data.

🔴 The drone departed from a US base in the UAE and patrolled near Iranian airspace.

🔴 A C-130J Hercules transport and a KC-135R Stratotanker refueling aircraft also operated from Qatar over the Gulf.

More today:

US Navy missile destroyers are entering the Red Sea. Tehran has put its ballistic missiles on alert. - Iranian media

Reuters reports that the US may attack Iran in the next 24 hours. According to Reuters, two European officials have claimed that US "intervention" could take place as soon as within 24 hours.

Adding:

Iran blames US and Israel responsible for victims amid protests

💬 "The United States and the Israeli regime bear undeniable legal responsibility for the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives, particularly among the youth," UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote to UN Sec-Gen. Antonio Guterres, as cited by Reuters.

Iravani also berated Trump over a recent “reckless statement” on Iran, in which the US president urged protesters in Iran to take over the country's state bodies and blatantly claimed that the Iranian people were being abused.

🔊 It “explicitly encourages political destabilization, incites and invites violence, and threatens the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iravani emphasized.