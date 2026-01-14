BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨Prof Jeffrey Sachs explains: CIA/Mossad regime-change playbook unfolding in Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 24 hours ago

🚨 Professor Jeffrey Sachs explains the CIA/Mossad regime-change playbook unfolding in Iran

Sachs calls it a "well-known, illegal, immoral operation" to oust governments, leading to mass casualties, economic destruction, and prolonged wars costing trillions.

📹 Create chaos → push people into streets → provoke bloodshed → call it "protecting democracy"

Adding from late last night:   US Navy reconnaissance drone conducts flight along Iranian border

A US Navy MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone flew a prolonged mission along Iran’s border over the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, according to real-time flight data.

🔴 The drone departed from a US base in the UAE and patrolled near Iranian airspace.

🔴 A C-130J Hercules transport and a KC-135R Stratotanker refueling aircraft also operated from Qatar over the Gulf.

More today:

US Navy missile destroyers are entering the Red Sea. Tehran has put its ballistic missiles on alert. - Iranian media 

Reuters reports that the US may attack Iran in the next 24 hours. According to Reuters, two European officials have claimed that US "intervention" could take place as soon as within 24 hours.

Adding:

Iran blames US and Israel responsible for victims amid protests

💬 "The United States and the Israeli regime bear undeniable legal responsibility for the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives, particularly among the youth," UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote to UN Sec-Gen. Antonio Guterres, as cited by Reuters.

Iravani also berated Trump over a recent “reckless statement” on Iran, in which the US president urged protesters in Iran to take over the country's state bodies and blatantly claimed that the Iranian people were being abused. 

🔊 It “explicitly encourages political destabilization, incites and invites violence, and threatens the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iravani emphasized.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities starting February

Trump administration to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities starting February

Belle Carter
Russia asserts full ownership of Venezuelan oil assets amid rising geopolitical tensions

Russia asserts full ownership of Venezuelan oil assets amid rising geopolitical tensions

Belle Carter
California&#8217;s wealth tax revolt: Newsom battles own party as billionaires continue to leave the state

California’s wealth tax revolt: Newsom battles own party as billionaires continue to leave the state

Lance D Johnson
Data handoff: Texas gives 18.4 million voter records to feds after audit flags thousands

Data handoff: Texas gives 18.4 million voter records to feds after audit flags thousands

Willow Tohi
GOP lawmaker introduces bill to ANNEX Greenland as 51st state

GOP lawmaker introduces bill to ANNEX Greenland as 51st state

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy