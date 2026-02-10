© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LAKERS SCORE UPDATE: Thunder SMASH Lakers 119–110! LeBron 22+10 | Lakers vs Thunder
Description
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 119–110 on February 10, 2026, at Crypto Arena. Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 23 points in his return from injury, while LeBron James recorded 22 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds for the Lakers. The defeat drops LA to 32–20 on the season.
Hashtags
