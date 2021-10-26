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Eric Clapton Encara al Sistema con su Mensaje VIRAL de Consciencia
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20 views • October 26, 2021
La nueva canción de Eric Clapton, This Has Gotta Stop (Esto tiene que detenerse) representa la frustración de muchos de nosotros ante todos los cambios tan fuertes que han sucedido este ultimo año y medio.
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