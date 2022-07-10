Is the Word Holy, a Bad Translation?

If the Hebrew word qodesh as well as the Greek word hagios both mean "set-apart", then why has the word "holy" been used instead? Is it possible that the father of lies, the great deceiver, had cunningly proceeded with his master plan of bringing idolatrous worship into True Worship? Has the "Mystery Man" "Mystery of Lawlessness" and "Mystery Babylon" been active? See Jer 16:19-21 19Yahuah, my strength and my stronghold and my refuge, in the yom of distress the Guyim shall come to You from the ends of the arets and say, “Our fathers have inherited only falsehood, futility, and there is no value in them.” 20Would a man make mighty ones for himself, which are not mighty ones? 21“ Therefore see, I am causing them to know, this time I cause them to know My hand and My might. And they shall know that My Name is Yahuah!” Also see: Isa 25:7 & 30:28 Rev 17:2,4,5