BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is the Word Holy, a Bad Translation?
Red Pill Your Religion
Red Pill Your Religion
3 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • July 10, 2022

If the Hebrew word qodesh as well as the Greek word hagios both mean "set-apart", then why has the word "holy" been used instead? Is it possible that the father of lies, the great deceiver, had cunningly proceeded with his master plan of bringing idolatrous worship into True Worship? Has the "Mystery Man" "Mystery of Lawlessness" and "Mystery Babylon" been active? See Jer 16:19-21 19Yahuah, my strength and my stronghold and my refuge, in the yom of distress the Guyim shall come to You from the ends of the arets and say, “Our fathers have inherited only falsehood, futility, and there is no value in them.” 20Would a man make mighty ones for himself, which are not mighty ones? 21“ Therefore see, I am causing them to know, this time I cause them to know My hand and My might. And they shall know that My Name is Yahuah!” Also see: Isa 25:7 & 30:28 Rev 17:2,4,5

Keywords
holyqodeshset-apartbad translations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Microsoft Publishes Windows Age Verification API Documentation

Microsoft Publishes Windows Age Verification API Documentation

Douglas Harrington
White Martian rocks point to a life-friendly past, scientists say

White Martian rocks point to a life-friendly past, scientists say

Jacob Thomas
Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Iva Greene
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy