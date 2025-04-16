Prepper Tip: Keeping insects and rodents out of my stored supplies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I’ve got this old school bus packed with my essentials—milk crates), nest boxes, an angle grinder, fencing, shovels, hoses, PVC bits, you get the idea. It’s not fancy, and it doesn’t even drive, so I hire a tow truck to move it when I move. It’s been a storage lifesaver for keeping my stuff together, especially here in Puerto Rico where getting supplies can be tricky. Having my gear close makes me feel ready for whatever’s coming.