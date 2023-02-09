BRITISH COLUMBIA IS HIDING THE VACCINE DEATHS

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VAX MURDER CAPITAL OF CANADA - BRITISH COLUMBIA
EXCERPT FROM THE BC CORONERS SERVICE:
COVID-19 is a viral illness. Deaths due to diagnosed COVID-19 do not meet the reporting requirements of the Coroners Act, and the BC Coroners Service will not be notified when these deaths occur. Information related to deaths from COVID-19 can be found via the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/statistical-reports
BILL 36 – 2022
HEALTH PROFESSIONS AND OCCUPATIONS ACT
https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/bills/billscurrent/3rd42nd:gov36-3#section399
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