BRITISH COLUMBIA IS HIDING THE VACCINE DEATHS

VAX MURDER CAPITAL OF CANADA - BRITISH COLUMBIA

EXCERPT FROM THE BC CORONERS SERVICE:

COVID-19 is a viral illness. Deaths due to diagnosed COVID-19 do not meet the reporting requirements of the Coroners Act, and the BC Coroners Service will not be notified when these deaths occur. Information related to deaths from COVID-19 can be found via the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/statistical-reports

BILL 36 – 2022

HEALTH PROFESSIONS AND OCCUPATIONS ACT

https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/bills/billscurrent/3rd42nd:gov36-3#section399



Mirrored - Remarque88

