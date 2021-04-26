Alan Dershowitz Warns Of The Dangers Of Jury Intimidation - Tampering, Whether In Person, Or Especially Through The Media, Third World Way To Destroy The Country

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We are bordering on losing everything if we allow the Democrats and the MSM to intimidate the judicial system. We will never again be able to prosecute crimes in a fair trial under a jury of peers, when the peers fear for their lives, and worse, by "causing" gangster riots, when the little minds don't get their own way in political correctness.