X22 REPORT Ep. 3007b - Trump: At The End Of My Next Four Years The Swamp Will Be Drained, Country Returned

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3007b - Feb. 26, 2023
Trump: At The End Of My Next Four Years The Swamp Will Be Drained, Country ReturnedThe [DS] is now scrambling to get Trump, they have nothing left, now they are trying to keep him out of DC and the GOP think there is going to be another nominee, they are all wrong. Trump knows he has the people, with the people he can drain the swamp and he will do it when he gets into the WH. Nothing can stop this, nothing.
