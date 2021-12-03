EP 2716-8AM FDA DOCs & BOMBSHELL REVELATIONS MAY CAUSE EVEN THE BRAINWASHED TO STOP TAKING THE VAX 

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A newly released FDA document concludes Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is “favorable” despite the document being loaded with bad reactions to the jab, including nervous system disorders, cardiac disorders, respiratory disorders, and even death.
The document is reportedly part of the data the FDA based its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on and specifically covers adverse events (AE) from Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid vaccine (called BNT162b2) from December 1st, 2020 to February 28th, 2021.
During that time, 42,086 adverse events and 1,223 deaths were recorded, meaning roughly 1 out of every 34 adverse events was fatal.
“Review of the available data for this cumulative PM experience, confirms a favorable benefit: risk balance for BNT162b2,” concludes the FDA document.
Interestingly, the document itself warns of the limitations of “post-marketing adverse drug event reporting” and even admits that “the magnitude of underreporting is unknown.”
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