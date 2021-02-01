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MESSAGE FROM PROF. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - WHAT MIGHT GO WRONG WITH THE VACCINE?
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350 views • February 01, 2021
OVALexclusive - 27 Jan 2021
Why the old people in the nursing homes are dying all over the world of Covid 19 after they got vaccinated?
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi explaining in a simple way, what might go wrong with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine.
He refers to various recent deaths of people in retirement homes in the US and Germany who tested positive for COVID-19 after vaccination.
Why the old people in the nursing homes are dying all over the world of Covid 19 after they got vaccinated?
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi explaining in a simple way, what might go wrong with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine.
He refers to various recent deaths of people in retirement homes in the US and Germany who tested positive for COVID-19 after vaccination.
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