Methylene Blue: The Blue Miracle Molecule - Mark Sloan Interview
Methylene blue is an extraordinarily powerful molecule with a wide range of potential uses and benefits. Including anti-aging/longevity, memory enhancement, mood, alleviating fear, trauma & PTSD, energy production, aesthetics and the entire metabolism.
In this interview with Mark Sloan, they discuss the emerging paradigm of mitochondria-centered medicine and overall metabolic health.
📕 Video chapters
0:00 Introduction
0:21 Steve Reeves anti-stress breakfast shake
1:45 Link between muscle building and overall health
3:37 Overview of methylene blue
4:34 How methylene blue is different from other harmful color dyes
5:38 Mark's backstory
7:21 What really killed his mom?
9:45 The same root cause beneath all disease
12:18 The sad truth about Nitric Oxide
14:43 Building CO2 tolerance beats boosting Nitric Oxide
15:16 Carboxy therapy
17:20 Nick is changing his pre-workout drink and routine
19:00 Mark's thoughts on hormetic stress
20:02 Methylene blue contains minerals like copper
22:42 How methylene blue works
22:49 Mitochondrial medicine
25:38 Real stories of methylene blue
27:27 Methylene blue boosts NAD+
29:58 Stress prevention and neuroprotection
30:36 New research into how methylene blue improves conditions
31:24 Using methylene blue before light exposure
34:13 Nootropic benefits of methylene blue
36:02 Truth and new science of serotonin
37:40 Stress, trauma, PTSD and methylene blue
40:12 Modern TBI protocols include methylene blue
41:41 Dosing protocols for methylene blue
41:46 Extremely low-dose may work best
43:00 Some people experience detox reactions initially
44:12 How nitric oxide slows metabolism and energy production
47:17 Using methylene blue in suppository form
49:17 Safety and contraindications of methylene blue
54:36 Every medical kit should include methylene blue
56:49 Mark's daily supplement stack
56:58 Chelating iron
58:11 Dr. Ray Peat's work
59:52 Blindly accepting scientific paradigms
60:00 Danger of consuming PUFAs
61:00 Connect with Mark
62:50 Mark's top teachers
63:58 Earth Ship houses
65:55 Top three ways to improve your health