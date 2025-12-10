BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Methylene Blue: The Blue Miracle Molecule - Mark Sloan Interview
32 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue Book By Mark Sloan - https://amzn.to/3BIE3hJ


Original Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5PBJJAypDQ

Content Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@highperformancelongevity


Methylene Blue: The Blue Miracle Molecule - Mark Sloan Interview


Methylene blue is an extraordinarily powerful molecule with a wide range of potential uses and benefits. Including anti-aging/longevity, memory enhancement, mood, alleviating fear, trauma & PTSD, energy production, aesthetics and the entire metabolism.


In this interview with Mark Sloan, they discuss the emerging paradigm of mitochondria-centered medicine and overall metabolic health.


📕 Video chapters

0:00 Introduction

0:21 Steve Reeves anti-stress breakfast shake

1:45 Link between muscle building and overall health

3:37 Overview of methylene blue

4:34 How methylene blue is different from other harmful color dyes

5:38 Mark's backstory

7:21 What really killed his mom?

9:45 The same root cause beneath all disease

12:18 The sad truth about Nitric Oxide

14:43 Building CO2 tolerance beats boosting Nitric Oxide

15:16 Carboxy therapy

17:20 Nick is changing his pre-workout drink and routine

19:00 Mark's thoughts on hormetic stress

20:02 Methylene blue contains minerals like copper

22:42 How methylene blue works

22:49 Mitochondrial medicine

25:38 Real stories of methylene blue

27:27 Methylene blue boosts NAD+

29:58 Stress prevention and neuroprotection

30:36 New research into how methylene blue improves conditions

31:24 Using methylene blue before light exposure

34:13 Nootropic benefits of methylene blue

36:02 Truth and new science of serotonin

37:40 Stress, trauma, PTSD and methylene blue

40:12 Modern TBI protocols include methylene blue

41:41 Dosing protocols for methylene blue

41:46 Extremely low-dose may work best

43:00 Some people experience detox reactions initially

44:12 How nitric oxide slows metabolism and energy production

47:17 Using methylene blue in suppository form

49:17 Safety and contraindications of methylene blue

54:36 Every medical kit should include methylene blue

56:49 Mark's daily supplement stack

56:58 Chelating iron

58:11 Dr. Ray Peat's work

59:52 Blindly accepting scientific paradigms

60:00 Danger of consuming PUFAs

61:00 Connect with Mark

62:50 Mark's top teachers

63:58 Earth Ship houses

65:55 Top three ways to improve your health


Keywords
methylene blue historymethylene blue benefitshow to use methylene bluemethylene blue sciencemethylene blue safetymethylene blue protocolmethylene blue dosingmethylene blue usesmethylene blue maoimethylene blue ssrimethylene blue medication interactionmethylene blue mark sloanmethylene blue serotonin syndromemethylene blue interviewmethylene blue researchmethylene blue the blue miracle molecule mark sloan interview
