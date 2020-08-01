© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Facebook keeps taking down...
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
191 views • August 01, 2020
Dr. Lisa Koche, MD is a Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL and has over 24 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Emory University medical school in 1996. She is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Below is a link to Dr. Lisa Koche's YouTube channel..
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFIHhrAQ11-BcxIUpKArAQQ
Below is a link to Dr. Lisa Koche's YouTube channel..
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFIHhrAQ11-BcxIUpKArAQQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.