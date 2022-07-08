Stew Peters Show.





Vaxx Amputee Horror: Guitarist Loses Fingers, Riddled With Blood Clots After The Bioweapon Jab





Long story short: DON’T TAKE THE JAB!





Jeff Diamond has been going through absolute HELL since taking the deadly clot shot last year!

Pray for his recovery & that God will divinely intervene!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com !





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Diamonds GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-to-obtain-artificial-fingers?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer





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