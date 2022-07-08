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Stew Peters Show.
Vaxx Amputee Horror: Guitarist Loses Fingers, Riddled With Blood Clots After The Bioweapon Jab
Long story short: DON’T TAKE THE JAB!
Jeff Diamond has been going through absolute HELL since taking the deadly clot shot last year!
Pray for his recovery & that God will divinely intervene!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com !
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Diamonds GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-to-obtain-artificial-fingers?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
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