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Vaxx Amputee Horror Guitarist Loses Fingers, Riddled With Blood Clots After The Bioweapon Jab
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898 views • July 08, 2022

Stew Peters Show.


Vaxx Amputee Horror: Guitarist Loses Fingers, Riddled With Blood Clots After The Bioweapon Jab


Long story short: DON’T TAKE THE JAB!


Jeff Diamond has been going through absolute HELL since taking the deadly clot shot last year!

Pray for his recovery & that God will divinely intervene!


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Diamonds GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-to-obtain-artificial-fingers?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bgfgv-vaxx-amputee-horror-guitarist-loses-fingers-riddled-with-blood-clots-after-.html


Keywords
healthvaccinemedicinebioweaponblood clotsamputeejabguitaristshotinoculationinjectionvaxxstew peterslost fingersjeff diamond
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