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300 lb Bench Press at 66 yrs old. Natty too !
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91 views • December 22, 2021
Natty Iron Grandpa does 300 lb bench press 66 yrs old. Pyramided up to 290x2. Then went for a 300. Recorded Oct. 2019
I'm 68 now and still Lifting Hard and Heavy. Stronger too. I'll be uploading more videos from Then till Now and Beyond. Hard iTmes are coming and
When you're Strong your Harder to Kill. So Lift hard and heavy with Iron Grandpa !
I'm 68 now and still Lifting Hard and Heavy. Stronger too. I'll be uploading more videos from Then till Now and Beyond. Hard iTmes are coming and
When you're Strong your Harder to Kill. So Lift hard and heavy with Iron Grandpa !
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