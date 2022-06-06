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Silent War Ep. 6221: Transification/Grooming of Youth Intensifies. Trump Shills McCarthy
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60 views • June 06, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Russia Threatens Direct Attacks on Western Cities for Providing Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine.
Uvalde Mom Who Rushed Inside School to Save Her Kids Says Police Threatened Her With Probation Violation if She Spoke to Media.
Milwaukee Brewers To Host ‘Pre-Game Drag’ Show On Tranny Appreciation Night.
Ben & Jerry’s Puts Up Billboards Across Multiple States Supporting ‘Trans’ Kids.
Children Invited on Stage to Perform with Drag Queens in 21+ Gay Bar in Dallas.
Pizza Hut Goes ‘Full Woke,’ Recommending Drag Queen Books For Kids As Young As Five.
At Least 50 People Killed in “Satanic Attack” on Nigerian Catholic Church in Bloody Massacre.
Recent CISA Report Identifies Massive System Vulnerabilities in Dominion Voting Systems Used in Georgia Then Claims There’s No Evidence These Vulnerabilities Were Abused in 2020 – But How Can They Be Trusted?
Trump Endorses Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Despite Boos at Wyoming Rally.
Man-On-The-Street Interview Reveals Disturbing Reality Of Young Americans.
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Russia Threatens Direct Attacks on Western Cities for Providing Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine.
Uvalde Mom Who Rushed Inside School to Save Her Kids Says Police Threatened Her With Probation Violation if She Spoke to Media.
Milwaukee Brewers To Host ‘Pre-Game Drag’ Show On Tranny Appreciation Night.
Ben & Jerry’s Puts Up Billboards Across Multiple States Supporting ‘Trans’ Kids.
Children Invited on Stage to Perform with Drag Queens in 21+ Gay Bar in Dallas.
Pizza Hut Goes ‘Full Woke,’ Recommending Drag Queen Books For Kids As Young As Five.
At Least 50 People Killed in “Satanic Attack” on Nigerian Catholic Church in Bloody Massacre.
Recent CISA Report Identifies Massive System Vulnerabilities in Dominion Voting Systems Used in Georgia Then Claims There’s No Evidence These Vulnerabilities Were Abused in 2020 – But How Can They Be Trusted?
Trump Endorses Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Despite Boos at Wyoming Rally.
Man-On-The-Street Interview Reveals Disturbing Reality Of Young Americans.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourself by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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