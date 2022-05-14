© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
776. Predator Alien Real! Amazing Story from Jimmy Paine
Follow
2
Share
Report
203 views • May 14, 2022
Jimmy Paine is back with James Rink on Super Soldier Talk channel (Rumble) describing the Predator alien is real and looks just like it does in the movie, but he was alone on that mission.
Full movie on Super Soldier Talk channel: https://rumble.com/vwsprb-super-soldier-talk-jimmy-paine-predator-alien-disclosure.html
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
freeourworld.org
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
Full movie on Super Soldier Talk channel: https://rumble.com/vwsprb-super-soldier-talk-jimmy-paine-predator-alien-disclosure.html
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
freeourworld.org
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.