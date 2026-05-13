BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nicotine for Cognitive Health, Focus, and Energy – The Health Benefits and Risks with Dr. Donald Ellsworth
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
121 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
562 views • Today

Could nicotine have a place in supporting focus, mood, motivation, and brain health? In this episode, Dr. Don Ellsworth explores the growing conversation around nicotine, not in the form of smoking, vaping, or tobacco products, but as a tool that may offer cognitive and neurological support when used carefully. He explains how nicotine interacts with acetylcholine receptors in the brain and why some people report improved concentration, better recall, increased energy, calmer mood, and even reduced appetite.

Dr. Ellsworth also reviews what current research suggests about nicotine’s potential role in a number of neurological and inflammatory concerns. He discusses why nicotine may be best viewed as a support tool rather than a root-cause solution, and emphasizes the importance of addressing underlying issues properly. This episode offers a thoughtful look at where nicotine may fit into a broader brain health strategy, while also explaining when it should be avoided and why careful use matters.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthbrain healthnicotinewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Parents reject HPV vaccine as studies reveal autoimmunity, deaths and regulatory fraud

Parents reject HPV vaccine as studies reveal autoimmunity, deaths and regulatory fraud

Cassie B.
Recent Studies Examine Vitamin D&#8217;s Role in Diabetes, Alzheimer&#8217;s and IBD Treatment

Recent Studies Examine Vitamin D’s Role in Diabetes, Alzheimer’s and IBD Treatment

Coco Somers
Researchers discover how Lemongrass Essential Oil calms anxiety

Researchers discover how Lemongrass Essential Oil calms anxiety

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Study: Slow, Controlled Movements Build Muscle Without Intense Workouts

Study: Slow, Controlled Movements Build Muscle Without Intense Workouts

Petra Stone
The science of sleep: How nutrition can transform your nightly rest

The science of sleep: How nutrition can transform your nightly rest

Patrick Lewis
These common ingredients can improve your hot workouts, boosting drive, endurance, and recovery

These common ingredients can improve your hot workouts, boosting drive, endurance, and recovery

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy