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SMHP: Days of Noah - Hybrids Walk Among Us (A Documentary)[29.12.2020]
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213 views • June 10, 2021
Note: I have no idea what will happend. I just listen to my intuition, my sixth sense, my Bulshitt detector and share what I think is important.
"Intuition, the ability to immediately and directly perceive a whole or context without prior rational thinking. This whole can be a universal human life relationship, a practical, technical or cognitive problem or the innermost essence of life. The ability to understand something immediately, without the need for conscious reasoning."
They Had A King Over Them - https://youtu.be/SF2-VX6TR6g (Censored by YouTube)
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”.
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links
............................................
In Plain Sight - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PkHyubDgUqF1vwxoz705g
............................................
END TIMES MATRIX NEWS - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa5UGhI7a-sp9xsNMwG18Jg
............................................
Rober Sepher - https://youtube.com/user/818encino
............................................
Vincent Rhodes LIVE! - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1TT1VhUcoIhy7fHZcYuijg
............................................
FreeRadioFilms - TMF - Productions - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYtVIlKGQJSgPc_uvxGOxQ
............................................
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
............................................
Run2Christ - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG1fvkvvvrtxnlLT5TB8bkg
............................................
RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ/featured
..............................................
DAHBOO77 - https://www.youtube.com/user/DAHBOO77
..............................................
ODD TV - https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
..............................................
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Please do you own research on the content in the video.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Yeshua Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
Main Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
http://savedsoberawake.com/help-build-out-saved-sober-awake - One Time & Monthly Investment
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shaking My Head Productions
20941 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LKhGdFvj0DiU/
"Intuition, the ability to immediately and directly perceive a whole or context without prior rational thinking. This whole can be a universal human life relationship, a practical, technical or cognitive problem or the innermost essence of life. The ability to understand something immediately, without the need for conscious reasoning."
They Had A King Over Them - https://youtu.be/SF2-VX6TR6g (Censored by YouTube)
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”.
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links
............................................
In Plain Sight - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PkHyubDgUqF1vwxoz705g
............................................
END TIMES MATRIX NEWS - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa5UGhI7a-sp9xsNMwG18Jg
............................................
Rober Sepher - https://youtube.com/user/818encino
............................................
Vincent Rhodes LIVE! - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1TT1VhUcoIhy7fHZcYuijg
............................................
FreeRadioFilms - TMF - Productions - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYtVIlKGQJSgPc_uvxGOxQ
............................................
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
............................................
Run2Christ - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG1fvkvvvrtxnlLT5TB8bkg
............................................
RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ/featured
..............................................
DAHBOO77 - https://www.youtube.com/user/DAHBOO77
..............................................
ODD TV - https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
..............................................
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Please do you own research on the content in the video.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Yeshua Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
Main Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
http://savedsoberawake.com/help-build-out-saved-sober-awake - One Time & Monthly Investment
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shaking My Head Productions
20941 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LKhGdFvj0DiU/
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