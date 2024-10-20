BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Netanyahu blames ‘agents of Iran’ for hit on Caesarea home
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
104 views • 6 months ago

Israel's Prime Minister has responded to the drone attack on his home, calling it a “grave and bitter mistake”. The drone targeted Netanyahu's residence in the city of Caesarea, north of Tel Aviv.

Neither he nor his wife were there at the time, and nobody was hurt.

Netanyahu says that nothing will deter him or his government, from pressing on with its military offensives in Gaza and Lebanon.

Well Iran has responded and denies any involvement in the drone attack on Netanyahu’s residence, saying Hezbollah was responsible.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom is in Jordan's capital, Amman, because the Israeli government has banned Al Jazeera from reporting inside Israel, and in the occupied West Bank. He has the latest for us on that drone attack and the implications it might have.

US Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump has told a rally in Pennsylvania, that he spoke to Netanyahu on the phone after that attack.

Al Jazeera’s Phil Lavelle reports from Washington, DC.

Mirrored - Al Jazeerah


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
netanyahuhezbollah drone attackcaesarea home
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy